A search-and-rescue operation is underway for a fishing boat captain who disappeared off the northeastern tip of mainland Nova Scotia.

Joint Task Force Atlantic says it received a distress call late Tuesday evening after a vessel ran aground near Canso, N.S.

Three of the four crew members were rescued by another fishing vessel. But the captain of the damaged boat reportedly remained on the vessel and is now missing.

The Joint Task Force Atlantic says a Hercules aircraft and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel have been searching the area for the captain.

“We’ve had aircraft, a Coast Guard plane and a Hercules aircraft circling,” says local resident Coady Roberts Avery, who has been watching the situation unfold.

“Coast Guard and fisheries officers were on scene and lots of local fishermen, auxiliary Coast Guard, the whole community has been rallying around this because it’s like one of their own."

Fisherman’s Market in Bedford, N.S. confirms that it owns the vessel, the Fisherman’s Provider II, which it says was out on a routine trip when it made contact with the rocky shore.

Officials with Fisherman’s Market say their primary concern is the safety of the crew members, and the captain’s return.



