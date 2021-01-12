HALIFAX -- An extensive search was underway Tuesday night for a person missing in the waters of Yarmouth County in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia RCMP received a call around noon on Tuesday of a person seen in the waters off of Morris Island.

RCMP then called the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) for assistance.

The JRCC sent a Hercules aircraft and a Cormorant helicopter from 14 Wing Greenwood to the scene. A Canadian Coast Guard ship, another aircraft, and the RCMP, are also joining in the search.

They say two people were travelling by canoe from one of the islands when they disappeared.

The body of one person has recovered, but the search continues for the other person reported missing.