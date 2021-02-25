CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. -- For the second time in a week, police in Prince Edward Island have picked up a lost and wandering seal.

RCMP say they got a call from a farmer on Tuesday who said there was a seal shuffling through his field.

Police say they followed the seal's winding trail for about three kilometres before they finally found him.

An RCMP spokesman says Fisheries and Oceans Canada helped the officers scoop up the seal and take it back to the water.