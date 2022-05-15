Seven displaced by overnight fire in Saint John; Red Cross assisting with emergency purchases

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting seven people after they were displaced from their home by an overnight fire in Saint John, N.B.

A news release from the Red Cross says the fire at the two-storey home on Mount Pleasant Avenue was reported to officials around midnight on Saturday.

The home was heavily damaged as a result of the fire, according to the release.

The Red Cross is assisting five adults and two children with emergency lodging and purchases like meals, clothing and other basics.