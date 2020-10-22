HALIFAX -- Several schools in Fredericton are in lockdown or hold and secure as police respond to a barricaded person at a home in the College Hill/Montgomery Street area.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and say a number of streets have been blocked to traffic. No other details about the incident have been released.

St. Thomas University and the University of New Brunswick are asking students to avoid the campus until further notice. Students who are already on campus are being urged to shelter in place.

NBCC Fredericton has been placed under hold and secure. People are being asked to avoid the campus and not to open external doors.

Montgomery Street School is on lockdown at this time, while Ecole Sainte-Anne, Ecole des Battiseurs, Montgomery Street School and Priestman Street School are under hold and secure.

Police say students in the affected schools are all safe and they will remain in contact with school and district officials.