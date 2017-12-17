

CTV Atlantic





With Christmas eve a week away, Maritimers are flocking to the stores looking for that perfect gift.

In Moncton, the malls are still busy, but more and and more people are heading to independent retailers to find that unique gift.

"It's the little things, they just make you feel so welcome. As soon as you walk in you're welcomed, you feel like you're part of the family or something," says shopper Sharlene Cormier.

Customers say it's that personal touch of small retailers that keeps many coming back year after year.

"They know your name, they know what you want and they often go and find it for you," says Penny Dempsey.

Merchants say they're seeing people come from across the Maritimes and even the United States to do their shopping. One reason has been the favourable weather.

"We had many people in here from Maine and Connecticut. One couple was here from Boston and they said they drive down here every year to do their Christmas shopping, but some years they missed because of the weather. Not this year, they're here in full force," says store owner Stephen Clerk.

Clerk's store has operated on Moncton's Main St. for 32 years. He says this year is the busiest he's ever seen.

"This Christmas season we've brought on extra staff, we've also extended our hours. We're open weeknights until 9:00 and it's because of the high traffic volume," says Clerk.

That high volume is only expected to increase during last week before Christmas.

"It should be busier than the past couple weeks. The last week before Christmas is always pretty steady," says store manager Troy MacMillian.

Clerk has decided to help the less fortunate as a way to give back to the community that has supported him for more than three decades.

"A dollar from each piece of pottery goes to the Caring Kitchen food depot in our downtown," explains Clerk.

Last year that totalled $14,000, a sum they hope to surpass this year.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis.