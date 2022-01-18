Signal frequency update changes viewer access to CTV Atlantic in Cape Breton

Beginning after 12 midnight on Jan. 28, 2022, government-mandated transmitter updates will result in CTV Atlantic in Cape Breton (channel 4) changing signal frequency and converting from analog to digital. In order to receive the new HDTV broadcast of CTV Atlantic in Cape Breton on channel 25, viewers will need to have an HDTV tuner or a digital set top box.

If you watch CTV Atlantic in Cape Breton via direct-to-home satellite, cable or Bell Fibe, this change will not affect you.

For more information and FAQs on these upcoming transmitter changes, visit CTV.ca.