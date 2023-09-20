Simultaneous protests and counter-protests across the Maritimes on gender education in schools

Hundreds of protesters turned up across the Maritimes at simultaneous protests and counter-protests Wednesday centered around LGBTQ2S+ rights in schools.

In Halifax, hundreds of protesters packed in front of city hall in a protest and counter-protest, which continued as a march around downtown before both groups returned to the Grand Parade.

On one side, protesters gathered as part of events being held throughout Canada, created by a group called “1MillionMarch4Children” which says rally participants are “standing together against gender ideology in schools.”

Protesters and counter-protesters in Grand Parade in Halifax face-off, voicing their opinions on gender ideology in schools. (CTV/Carl Pomeroy)On the other side, members of the LGBTQ community chanted “trans rights are human rights,” and waved rainbow pride and trans flags.

Halifax police had a large presence downtown, positioning cruisers and closing Argyle Street.

The 1MillionMarch4Children protesters left Grand Parade after about a half-hour of chanting back and forth, and were followed by the counter protesters up to Citadel Hill.

In Moncton, hundreds gathered in protest and counter-protest in Centennial Park Wednesday morning.

The 1MillionMarch4Children group walked around nearby Bessborough School and what started as a mostly calm and peaceful protest escalated when the march made its way back to the park.

Dozens of protesters on each side shouted chants while being separated by RCMP and city by-law officers.

Counter-protester Chris McDonald said he was constantly verbally harassed by the million-march crowd, but was glad to show his support for the LGBTQ community.

He said he feared for his safety at times during the protest.

"There's a lot of people coming up to me, putting their hands in my face. There's guys pushing me back. I've been threatened with some guy's dogs, and in general there's a lot of hate," said McDonald.

1MillionMarch4Children Moncton organizer Charlene Blakney Robichaud was glad to see the large turnout of supporters.

"I love that so many people came out to stand for protection of our children and for the protection of parents' rights. Parents are feeling very left out and like they don't have a say on their own kids," said Blakney Robichaud.

The crowd dispersed from Centennial Park around 1:15 p.m.

Click here for a photo gallery of images from the protests in Halifax and Moncton.