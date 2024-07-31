ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • SiRT finds 'no reasonable grounds' to charge N.B. police officers after man’s 2022 arrest, injury

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    Share

    The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has concluded its investigation into a man’s arrest in Bathurst, N.B., two years ago.

    Three officers with the Bathurst Police Force responded to a person in distress at a home on July 23, 2022.

    A man at the home pushed one of the officer’s arms while he was being placed under arrest, according to a news release from SiRT.

    A struggle followed between the man and two of the officers, says SiRT

    The man was “taken to the ground” and injured his shoulder.

    He was later admitted to hospital with a complex shoulder fracture, according to the release.

    SiRT says it was contacted by a member of the public on March 22 of this year and began investigating the incident.

    The team’s director, Erin Nauss, says she has since found no reasonable grounds to believe the officers committed a criminal offence.

    SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]