SiRT finds 'no reasonable grounds' to charge N.B. police officers after man’s 2022 arrest, injury

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has concluded its investigation into a man’s arrest in Bathurst, N.B., two years ago.

Three officers with the Bathurst Police Force responded to a person in distress at a home on July 23, 2022.

A man at the home pushed one of the officer’s arms while he was being placed under arrest, according to a news release from SiRT.

A struggle followed between the man and two of the officers, says SiRT

The man was “taken to the ground” and injured his shoulder.

He was later admitted to hospital with a complex shoulder fracture, according to the release.

SiRT says it was contacted by a member of the public on March 22 of this year and began investigating the incident.

The team’s director, Erin Nauss, says she has since found no reasonable grounds to believe the officers committed a criminal offence.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

