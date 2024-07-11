SiRT investigating after ATV driver seriously injured in collision with N.B. RCMP vehicle in Tobique Narrows

ATLANTIC
    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating a collision involving an RCMP vehicle in New Brunswick.

    According to a news release from the Serious Incident Response Team, an officer with Woodstock RCMP was in a head-on collision with an ATV on a rural road in Tobique Narrows in the late evening hours of July 3.

    As a result, the driver of the ATV sustained a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital, according to SiRT. The officer suffered minor injuries.

    Due to the seriousness of the ATV driver’s injury, SiRT has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

    SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

