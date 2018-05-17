

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an incident of a man being bitten by a police dog.

On May 16 at 10 p.m., Lunenburg RCMP responded to a call involving a complaint of an assault at a residence in Chester, N.S.

Police say the intoxicated male suspect left the residence with a firearm after the alleged assault. The alleged victim and three small children remained in the home, while officers provided security at the residence and searched for the suspect.

Police determined the man was hiding in a wooded area near the residence and called the Emergency Response Team and a police dog to the scene.

The man was located by the police dog and handler a short time later near Highway 3. During his arrest, police say the man was bitten by the dog and taken to hospital for treatment.

The man was released from hospital and transported to jail Thursday morning. Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Police have referred the case to SiRT, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.