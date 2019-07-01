

THE CANADIAN PRESS





AMHERST, N.S. -- The police force in Amherst, N.S., says a watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of a man who was in their custody.

Officers say they took a man, whose age has not been released, to the police department because they believed he was drunk early Saturday morning.

They say that while the man was in the holding cell, officers noticed his condition was not improving so they called for medical assistance.

Police say the man was then taken to the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre, where he died of his medical issues on Sunday.

The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.