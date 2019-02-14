

CTV Atlantic





Exchanging cards is a Valentine's Day tradition, but two siblings took that loving gesture and added their own twist.

The result? More than three decades of sisterly love documented on a Valentine's card.

Pauline Woodworth of New Minas is 87 years old. In 1983, her sister Dorothy DeLong went shopping in Halifax and bought a card.

“I thought ‘gee that would be nice to send to Pauline,’ and so I bought it and I sent it to her on Valentine’s and I never thought anything more about the valentine,” said DeLong.

When Woodworth got it, she was surprised because they didn’t normally exchange cards.

“I opened it and I thought that’s very nice,” said Woodworth. “I’ll save it and tuck it away and next year you’ll get the same card.”

That card’s been going back and forth for 36 years.

“I watch for it in the mail and as soon as I get it I put it in a tin,” said Woodworth. “Then she sends it again, and I send it to her.”

The sisters get a big kick out of the silly tradition and so do others.

DeLong is now 94 and lives in Mahone Bay. She and her sister are close and always have a great time when they get together.

“If we can do anything for each other, we do,” DeLong said. “I can hardly wait to open it to see if she’s got anything silly written in it.”