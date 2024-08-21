Six Maritimers set to represent Canada at 2024 Paris Paralympics
After a record-breaking showing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Maritime Paralympians are eager to keep that trend going when the 2024 Paris Paralympics get underway on Aug. 28.
Of the 126 athletes bound for the games, six hail from the Maritimes. Five of the athletes call New Brunswick home, while the other was born on Prince Edward Island. There are no Paralympians from Nova Scotia heading to the games.
Being the lone athlete set to represent Prince Edward Island, women’s goalball captain Amy Burk is eager for what will be her fifth Paralympic Games. The Charlottetown native now calls Ottawa home, but she has not forgotten where she comes from.
Charlottetown, P.E.I.'s, Amy Burk is the captain of the women’s Paralympic goalball team. (Source: @burkamy7)
“It's one thing I always made sure people knew,” said Burk. “Being the only athlete (from P.E.I.) to me it's just a lot of pride I get for representing the country and as well as the Island.”
Goalball is played on an indoor volleyball court and is a sport for the visually impaired. All players wear blacked out eye covers to level the playing field, with athletes attempting to roll a ball slightly larger than a basketball into the net for a goal. The team at the end of the two 12 minute halves wins the game. The ball has a bell inside the help athletes know where it is, with Burk saying some women can roll the ball as fast as 65 km/h.
Despite being born with albinism, resulting in visual impairment, Burk excelled in the sport since she first began at 12 years old. At the 2023 Parapan American Games in Chile, she captained the national team to a gold medal.
She says that experience, along with a COVID-impacted Tokyo Games three years ago, have her more excited than ever to compete on the world’s biggest stage.
“My husband and my two boys are coming to watch, and this will be the first time that they get to see me compete internationally,” said Burk. “I'm really looking forward to sharing this moment and making memories with them.”
New Brunswick athletes
Of the five New Brunswickers set to dawn the red and white overseas, the athlete with perhaps the highest expectation is Moncton swimmer Danielle Dorris.
Moncton’s Danielle Dorris is the reigning Paralympic champion in the women’s 50m butterfly S7. (Source: @danille_dorris2002)
The soon to be 22-year-old took home a gold and silver medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, and dominated at the 2023 Para World Swimming Championships taking home four medals, three of which were gold.
In Paris Dorris will compete in the 200m individual medley S7, and the 50m butterfly S7. The latter of the two is where Dorris is the reigning Paralympic champion.
“There's a little bit of pressure going in to perform just as well as you did last time to defend that title,” said Dorris. “I think for me I try to ignore that pressure and just go in hoping for a best time. A best time would be a world record so that would come with a medal as well.”
Dorris was born with a condition known as bilateral radial dysplasia, but that hasn’t slowed her down in becoming one the world’s top swimmers.
With her first Paralympic experience coming in Rio at only 13 years of age, and the Tokyo Games being impacted by the pandemic, Dorris is looking forward to what she sees as her first real Paralympic experience.
Getting to represent Moncton and her home province hasn’t been lost on her.
“New Brunswick being one of the smaller provinces in Canada, I think it's pretty special that I can be one of those athletes putting us on the map,” said Dorris. “This year we have five athletes from New Brunswick who's all competing, and I think that's one of the biggest numbers we've ever had coming out of New Brunswick to go to the Paralympic Games which is very exciting.”
Two of the New Brunswickers joining Dorris in Paris will be competing in wheelchair basketball.
On the women’s side, Eel River Bar First Nation’s Desiree Isaac-Pictou will be making her Paralympic debut but she is no stranger to the national team. Just last year the 24-year-old helped Canada to a silver medal at the Parapan Am Games.
Eel River Bar First Nation’s Desiree Isaac-Pictou will make her Paralympic debut in Paris. (Source: Wheelchair Basketball Canada)
Isaac-Pictou is still relatively new to the sport, being introduced to it in 2020 after a vehicle derailed in a mud bog race near her First Nation striking her resulting in multiple fractures and two leg amputations.
On the men’s side, it will be Rothesay's Colin Higgins second time competing on the world’s biggest stage. Higgins joined the wheelchair basketball circuit in 2014, and has quickly grown into Canada’s most deadly scorers.
Colin Higgins aims to make his hometown of Rothesay, N.B., proud in Paris. (Source: @chiggins146)
“I know there's a bit of a buzz back at home,” Higgins said leading up the games with a New Brunswicker on both the men’s and women’s team. “The more representation we have it allows the young ones to kind of dream and the exposure hopefully just it brings a little more education and knowledge to it all and just helps it grow and continue to grow.”
Like any athlete who makes it to this stage, Higgins didn’t do so all by himself and credits friends, family, and coaches for supporting him over the years.
“A lot of people help you out along the way,” said Higgins. “I've been doing this a long time now so there's been a lot of sacrifices and to be able to share that with some of those people here, but also at home too it’ll be special.”
Also representing New Brunswick in Paris is Quispamsis, N.B., cyclist Alexandre Hayward. The 27-year-old already has some hardware under his belt from the 2024 season. Hayward broke his neck in 2012 at age 16 while playing hockey, and while he can still use all four of his limbs he is impaired.
Alexandre Hayward of Quispamsis, N.B., will compete in cycling at the 2024 Paralympics. (Source: @alexandrehayward)
Rounding out the New Brunswick quintet is Dieppe, N.B., triathlete Kamylle Frenette. It will be Frenette’s second Paralympic Games following her debut in Tokyo. She was born with a club foot, resulting in her right foot being two sizes smaller than her left reducing mobility in her ankle. That hasn’t stopped Frenette from competing, which began at a young age after being inspired by her father.
Dieppe, N.B., triathlete Kamylle Frenette will compete in her second Paralympic games. (Source: @kamfre)
The 2024 Paris Paralympics run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Issues remain significant' between parties just hours before potential railway stoppage: labour minister
Just hours ahead of an unprecedented railway stoppage in Canada, Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says issues between the parties involved 'remain significant.'
LIVE UPDATES DNC day 3: Walz is expected to accept the party's nomination for vice-president
U.S. vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz and former U.S. president Bill Clinton will headline the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party’s choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
Being here 'means something': Why one federal party leader is attending the DNC
While the stakes for Canada may be high in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, only one Canadian federal party leader has actually attended either the Republican or Democratic national conventions.
Canada's 'labour moment' expected to stick around for a couple more years: experts
Canada's unions seem to be having a moment and labour experts don't see the increase in strikes, lockouts and job action scaling back anytime soon.
Kansas mom sentenced to life in prison after her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 4-year-old daughter
Kansas mom sentenced to life in prison after her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 4-year-old daughter
Taylor Swift calls cancellation of Vienna shows 'devastating,' explains silence
Two weeks after organizers scrubbed Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna amid a foiled terror plot, the singer issued her first statement on the cancellation.
'Caught me by surprise': Rare 'blue' frog spotted in Nova Scotia
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
Tory MP deletes post that claimed cost of living is driving parents to traffic kids
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario premier defends plan to close 10 supervised drug consumption sites, despite experts calling for more to open
Premier Doug Ford is defending his government’s decision to shutter 10 of Ontario’s 23 supervised drug consumption sites due to their proximity to schools and child care centres.
-
Metrolinx to 'acquire' 25 homes on Pape Avenue in Riverdale for Ontario Line construction
More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.
-
Bisexual man in GTA facing deportation in four days makes desperate plea to stay in Canada
A Kenyan man facing deportation fears his life will be in danger if Canada sends him back in four days.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer speaks out after fellow cop pleads guilty to sharing sex video
A Calgary police officer pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct on Wednesday, after it was found he shared an intimate video and images of a woman and fellow officer with others on the force.
-
Driver seriously injured in crash that closed Deerfoot Trail off ramp
Calgary police say a man was hospitalized following a Wednesday morning crash on the off ramp from southbound Deerfoot Trail N.E. onto westbound Stoney Trail N.E.
-
Calgary synagogue targeted in wave of bomb threats against Jewish institutions
A Calgary synagogue was targeted Wednesday as part of a wave of bomb threats across Canada directed toward Jewish institutions and organizations.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton synagogues among Jewish institutions in Canada that received threats on Wednesday: EPS
Several synagogues in Edmonton received threats on Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
'Unacceptable': Alberta business groups say rail strike will be felt on farms and in grocery stores
Alberta industry groups are calling for action to prevent a labour stoppage on Canada's two national railways, citing widespread impacts on businesses and consumers.
-
Family of young Edmonton boy born with rare disease has hope after stem cell transplant
The family of a young Edmonton boy is hoping his story will help highlight the need for better access to life-saving gene therapy after he received his treatment.
Montreal
-
Montreal synagogues on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
-
Man, 28, charged with first-degree murder after woman found with hands, mouth bound in Lachine apartment
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a 64-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and mouth bound last month in Montreal's Lachine borough.
-
Quebec schools still short 3,858 teachers ahead of new school year
With just one week to go before the start of the new school year, Quebec schools are still short 3,858 teachers, down from 5,704 last week.
Ottawa
-
RCMP investigating bomb threats at Ottawa hospitals, Jewish organizations
Hospitals, synagogues and Jewish organizations in Ottawa were among the more than a hundred across Canada who received identical bomb threats on Wednesday morning.
-
City of Ottawa joins dozens who will not participate in Capital Pride parade
The City of Ottawa is the latest organization to back out of this weekend's Capital Pride parade.
-
2 found in trunk of car speeding 50 km/h over the limit in Ottawa
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
London
-
'I thought he was going to kill me': Elderly woman explains how she survived knife attack
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London Ont. home on Monday morning.
-
Many Jewish organizations receive identical bomb threats across Canada, including in London, Ont.
RCMP say more than 100 synagogues, Jewish organizations, and doctors across the country received a threatening email Wednesday morning.
-
Cannabis locations closed by OPP, with warrants related to 'illegal cannabis storefronts'
Police said that they executed search warrants on at least two London cannabis stores and other locations on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
-
Barrie woman launches petition for off-leash dog beach along waterfront
A Barrie woman launched a petition for an off-leash dog beach along the waterfront.
-
Boy, 14, hospitalized after alleged stabbing at Barrie park
Police officers are investigating reports a young teen was stabbed at a park in Barrie Tuesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
There is a link between the meat you eat and a chronic disease, according to new research
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
Northern Ont. townships alarmed about plan to move radioactive material
The Township of Nairn and Hyman and the Township of Baldwin held a joint emergency council meeting this week to discuss a plan to move radioactive material from the former Beaucage Mine.
Kitchener
-
Child's phone catches fire in Cambridge, Ont. movie theatre
A mother was left shaken after her 11-year-old's cellphone suddenly caught fire while he was in a movie theatre.
-
'People will die': Local experts condemn province's drug consumption sites ban
Local drug strategy experts are raising red flags about the province’s forced closure of two drug consumption sites in Kitchener and Guelph.
-
Ont. family trying to regain ownership after stolen vehicle sold illegally
An Ontario man is trying to get back ownership of the vehicle that was stolen from him, but so far, he's had no luck.
Windsor
-
$1 billion in daily trade at risk as railway lockout looms: Local chambers
The CEOs of the Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex Chambers of Commerce warn supply of everything from produce like whisky, minivans to gravel is at risk.
-
Mulch fire in Detroit sends smoke and air quality concerns into Windsor
A large mulch fire, that began Tuesday evening, is now under control, according to City of Detroit officials.
-
Incident in Chatham resolved peacefully
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) said the incident in the area of McNaughton Avenue East between Taylor Trail and Spurgeon Drive has been rosolved peacefully.
Winnipeg
-
'Intimate partner violence' led to triple homicide in McCreary: Manitoba RCMP
A 'horrific act of intimate partner violence' is what led to a triple homicide in McCreary, Man. last week according to RCMP.
-
Winnipeg synagogues received bomb threats: Jewish Federation
Winnipeg synagogues were among the Jewish organizations across the country that received bomb threats Wednesday morning.
-
'Beware of free plants': Master gardener warns about invasive species that could take over your yard
A Manitoba master gardener is warning Manitobans about accepting free plants as the growing season nears its end and people may be thinning out their flower beds.
Regina
-
Regina city council strikes down motion to rename Dewdney Avenue
Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue.
-
Former Riders head coach Ken Miller dead at 82
Ken Miller, the former head coach and vice president of the Saskatchewan Roughriders had died. He was 82.
-
Tornado warning issued for parts of south central and southwestern Sask.
Environment Canada (EC) has issued a tornado warning for parts of south central and southwestern Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
'A hell of a fire': Home destroyed in farm fire south of Saskatoon
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
-
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
-
Saskatoon unveils $1.2B funding plan for arena district
Saskatoon’s administration revealed its cost estimate for the proposed downtown arena district — $1.22 billion.
Vancouver
-
Do you know these people? B.C. RCMP seeking information on alleged criminal harassment
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man and woman in B.C.'s Southern Interior – as part of an unusual investigation into alleged criminal harassment.
-
Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says
As police investigate bomb threats directed at Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" such incidents within the province.
-
B.C. man who stole nearly US$1 million from investors sentenced to 3 years in prison: regulator
A North Vancouver man who stole nearly US$1 million from investors over a 10-year period has been handed a three-year prison sentence, according to B.C.'s financial markets regulator.
Vancouver Island
-
Multiple B.C. synagogues targeted with bomb threats, premier says
As police investigate bomb threats directed at Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" such incidents within the province.
-
B.C. home struck by lightning, sparking electrical fire
A neighbourhood in Ladysmith, B.C, got the shock of a lifetime when a bolt a lightning struck a home late Sunday afternoon.
-
B.C. man who stole nearly US$1 million from investors sentenced to 3 years in prison: regulator
A North Vancouver man who stole nearly US$1 million from investors over a 10-year period has been handed a three-year prison sentence, according to B.C.'s financial markets regulator.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.