Snow squalls expected for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday night

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Pictou and Antigonish Counties of Nova Scotia.

The weather agency cautions snow squalls are likely to move in from the Northumberland Strait Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The snow could total 10 cm locally and be accompanied by northwest wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h.

A snow squall watch issued by Environment Canada.

Snow squalls occur when colder air in the atmosphere sits over relatively warmer ocean waters. The cold air allows moisture from the ocean water to rise rapidly up through it where it is then carried onshore by the wind in the form of narrow, but intense, bands of snow.

The fetch, or distance, the cold has to move over the ocean water determines the intensity of the squalls. The longer the fetch the more intense they can be.

Possible snow squalls indicated in the bands of blue for parts of P.E.I., the North Shore of mainland Nova Scotia, and the Cape Breton Highlands.

Aside from the North Shore of Nova Scotia, I’d advise there is also a risk of snow squalls for both Prince Edward Island and the Cape Breton Highlands Wednesday night. It is expected that more rain will mix in with the snow for P.E.I., which would limit total snow accumulation. Still, some caution should be taken if out on the roads late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Snow squalls can be surprising sometimes with how much snow they put down.

A band of snow accumulation approaching 10 cm in spots for parts of Pictou and Antigonish Counties.

The cold and gusty northwest wind continues to blow across the Maritimes into Thursday. That wind is expected to ease Thursday evening and night.