

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SUSSEX, N.B. -- Most of the nearly 40 people evacuated from flooded homes in Sussex, N.B., returned to their households Friday night, but over a dozen remain in emergency lodgings with the Canadian Red Cross, the organization said Saturday.

Spokesman Dan Bedell said the Red Cross is still feeding and housing 13 people forced out of eight different homes or apartments in Sussex after torrential rains and strong winds caused flash flooding in riverfront areas around the town.

Initially, 38 people from 27 households were evacuated late Thursday night.

Bedell said the Red Cross is also helping two women forced from flooded apartments in Fredericton.

Scott Hatcher, chief administrative officer for the town of Sussex, said the provincial government currently has two inspection teams in the community to help assess damage.

"Basically, we're in the role of recovery right now. There's a bunch of residents that have been impacted by the flooding that are beginning the task of cleaning up and getting things back in place," he said.

"Two weeks from now, certainly, the majority of that stuff will be done, but it'll take a while for our people to get over this one."

Hatcher said the town's emergency control group will meet on Monday to try to categorize what exactly the damages are. In the meantime, Sussex has put out dumpsters for residents to dispose of their ruined belongings.

He said water in Trout Creek, which crested at 19.75 metres overnight Thursday, was still a little higher than normal on Saturday, but was well below flood level.

He added that the region is forecasted to have some nice weather for the next few days, which will be conducive to the assessment and recovery process.

"Every minute we have of that is getting better, but it's a big cleanup effort now."