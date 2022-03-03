Some N.S. students enjoy a second snow day; special weather statement in effect

Many Nova Scotia students are enjoying a second snow day as another system moves through the region.

Several schools closed due to wintry weather on Wednesday, and many schools closed again on Thursday. Schools in Cumberland County, northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton are open, but have opted to dismiss students early.

The Nova Scotia Community College has closed the Strait Area campus and Wagmatcook Learning Centre. The NSCC’s Metro campuses – Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley – will close at 12 p.m. The Annapolis Valley campus will close at 1 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across Nova Scotia. Much of the province is expected to see up to 10 centimetres of snowfall by Thursday evening, which could make for a challenging commute late Thursday afternoon.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says it will enforce its overnight winter parking ban between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday. Vehicles must be off municipal streets during those hours, or they could be ticketed or towed.

Halifax Transit says several bus routes will be operating on snow plans, which means buses may have to be re-routed around hills and “tricky areas.”