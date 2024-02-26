Some tents still standing as deadline to vacate 5 Halifax homeless encampments passes

HALIFAX -

Five homeless encampments in Halifax are facing eviction after the municipality removed the special designations that allowed unhoused people to set up tents at those sites.

At Grand Parade, a downtown city square that had been home to more than 30 homeless residents at its peak, there were about 12 tents on Monday morning inside which between 15 to 20 people were still living, said Steve Wilsack, a volunteer at the encampment.

"I can tell you that all the residents here will be here tomorrow because there's no place for our residents to go," he said.

Wilsack, who's been providing support to unhoused people at the Grand Parade for more than three months, said it's "just wrong on so many levels" to move people during winter from a site where they have electricity, heat, security, and community. "This is inhumane. This is a catastrophe."

Earlier this month the municipality asked that unhoused people staying in tents at five of 11 authorized encampments, including Grand Parade, leave by Feb. 26 because the sites pose a safety risk and better options are available. Those options include a new 70-bed shelter at the Halifax Forum, located in the north end of the city.

Some unhoused residents say the forum shelter is worse than the Grand Parade because it lacks privacy and security. Some say the shelter, which is in an auditorium-like space with cots and yellow curtains between beds, doesn't provide the same level of safety, comfort or support afforded to people tenting in the downtown square.

More than 30 people were gathered around the Grand Parade Monday morning, some holding signs that read "housing not evictions" and "affordable housing now." Maren Mealey was among them.

Mealey said she wanted the city to know that many people are opposed to the encampment evictions, explaining, "the narrative that there are better options out there is disingenuous."

"More housing is the solution to these problems, not evictions from tents," she said.

Wilsack said the residents at the square do not want to be living in tents, and would move if they had access to housing.

The Halifax Regional Municipality said no one from its housing team was available for an interview on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the city said 25 of the approximately 55 people staying at the five encampments under evacuation orders had accepted indoor shelter options. It said it expected everyone else to leave by Monday, adding that there would be a "measured approach" for those who refuse.

Halifax's chief administrative officer Cathie O'Toole said on Feb. 7 that the city has the "legal authority to remove people."

In August 2021, a demonstration in downtown Halifax turned violent after police were directed by the city to clear public grounds of tents and temporary wooden shelters built by advocacy groups for people experiencing homelessness. Clashes broke out between police and demonstrators on streets lined with shops and cafes, and protesters were sprayed in the face with chemical irritants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.

