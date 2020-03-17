ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Usually crowded St. Patrick's Day celebrations are being cancelled in Atlantic Canada, with some creative alternatives offered, as public health officials urge residents to avoid large crowds to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A statement posted on the website for The Old Triangle in Halifax said it and other Nova Scotia bars had agreed to postpone traditional St. Patrick's Day festivities, including early openings, until May 17 in light of public health recommendations.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, where St. Patrick's Day merits a provincial holiday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald recommended the closure of all bars Tuesday and the cancellation of holiday events in the evening.

A number of bars in downtown St. John's along the busy George Street strip had already announced cancellations by the time of Fitzgerald's recommendation.

Newfoundland traditional music group Shanneyganock decided to maintain its 26-year streak of performing on St. Patrick's Day with a concert streamed live on Facebook from a studio in Logy Bay, N.L.

In a Facebook post, the group said they wanted to provide entertainment for people staying home during the holiday and said it was an opportunity to celebrate music and culture.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.