St. Stephen man faces attempted murder charge after baseball bat beating
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 10:24PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A 44-year-old man from St. Stephen, N.B., has been charged with attempted murder after another man was badly beaten with a baseball bat.
RCMP say they responded to an assault inside an apartment building on Union Street on Wednesday morning.
A 52-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening head injuries. Police say it was not a random act.
Ken Broniszewski is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing.