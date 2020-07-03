HALIFAX -- A 44-year-old man from St. Stephen, N.B., has been charged with attempted murder after another man was badly beaten with a baseball bat.

RCMP say they responded to an assault inside an apartment building on Union Street on Wednesday morning.

A 52-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening head injuries. Police say it was not a random act.

Ken Broniszewski is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing.