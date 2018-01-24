Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Snow day
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 7:25AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018:
New Brunswick:
- All schools are closed in the Anglophone West School District
- All schools are closed in the Anglophone North School District
- Francophone South schools are closed in Baie Sainte-Anne, Fredericton, Miramichi, Oromocto and Rogersville.
- All schools are closed in the Francophone Northeast School District.