Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018:

New Brunswick:

  • All schools are closed in the Anglophone West School District
  • All schools are closed in the Anglophone North School District
  • Francophone South schools are closed in Baie Sainte-Anne, Fredericton, Miramichi, Oromocto and Rogersville.
  • All schools are closed in the Francophone Northeast School District.