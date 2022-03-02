Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Cumberland and Colchester counties and in the Municipality of East Hants are closed. Schools in Pictou County are open.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Richmond Education Centre/Academy is closed. All buses are travelling on paved roads only.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled for schools north of Smokey.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at l'Ecole Rose-des-Vents, au Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, at schools in the Clare and Argyle areas, and at l'Ecole acadienne de Truro.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two men in B.C. 'weighed the risks,' now head to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion
Two men – one Ukrainian, one Canadian – are preparing to travel from British Columbia to Ukraine to help fight off invading Russian forces.
B.C. woman sues after husband dies of undiagnosed flesh-eating disease
A woman from Lake Country, B.C., filed a civil lawsuit against four doctors and a health authority after her husband, the father of her young son, died of flesh-eating disease.
Live updates: Russia says it's ready for new Ukraine talks
A Kremlin spokesman says a Russian delegation will be ready on Wednesday evening to resume talks with Ukrainian officials about the war in Ukraine.
Russia targets urban areas as Biden vows Putin will 'pay'
Ukraine's leader decried Russia's escalation of attacks on crowded cities as a blatant terror campaign, while U.S. President Joe Biden warned that if the Russian leader didn't 'pay a price' for the invasion, the aggression wouldn't stop with one country.
What are thermobaric weapons?
Known as vacuum bombs, aerosol bombs, or fuel-air explosives, thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create massive, high-temperature explosions.
Freeland says Putin's become an international pariah, further sanctions coming
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government will be imposing more sanctions on the Russian economy 'in the coming days,' intended to choke off the country's ability to further fund its war against Ukraine.
'I was sad yesterday, I'm angry today': Refugees describe leaving Ukraine
More than half a million people have fled west from Ukraine, their lives turned upside-down in an instant when Russia launched its invasion of the country.
Biden vows to halt Russian aggression, fight inflation
Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
Ukrainian volunteers turn excess steel into anti-tank obstacles
Ukrainian workers are joining the war effort by turning an old steel plant into a factory for anti-tank obstacles.
Toronto
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
-
Naloxone kits could be required at some Ontario workplaces as opioid-related deaths continue to climb
The Ontario government is introducing legislation that would require some workplaces to carry Naloxone kits.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Calgary
-
As CPS launches fraud prevention campaign, alleged Syryda complainants continue to come forward
As March is "national fraud prevention month" Calgary police are educating the public about scams, meanwhile a growing number of people allege they have been victimized by a Calgary man charged for fraudulent activity.
-
'Gong Show': Gondek slams Kenney, claiming government overreach
The provinces mask mandate was lifted Tuesday but it remains in place in facilities the province considers high-risk, including healthcare facilities, long-term care homes, and public transit.
-
Red-hot Flames take down Wild again 5-1 for 12th win in 13
Matthew Tkachuk scored 72 seconds into the game and the streaking Calgary Flames beat Minnesota 5-1 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive victory over the Wild.
Montreal
-
Quebec man bids family goodbye as he flies home to Ukraine, saying 'I'm going to fight'
A 47-year-old musician and father living in Montreal's suburbs isn't the obvious choice for a soldier. Mykhailo Sulyma admits he's never borne arms, but he flew back to his native Ukraine on Monday to join the front lines of battle.
-
Judge rejects legal challenge to Quebec's vaccine passport
A Montreal judge has struck down a legal challenge of Quebec’s vaccine passport requirement, ruling it was not in the public’s interest to remove the passport and citing the fact that it will be lifted in a matter of weeks anyway.
-
Montreal man accused of spreading hate against Jews on far-right blog says it was a 'joke'
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews testified in his own defence on Tuesday, arguing that the blog post at the heart of his trial was a 'joke' designed to upset people who are politically correct.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy, 10, has head injuries, broken arms after 'incident' on school bus
An Edmonton family is demanding answers after a 10-year-old boy with disabilities was dropped off from school with two broken arms and injuries to his head and face.
-
New LRT now running in downtown Edmonton, but still just for testing
Some brand-new LRT cars were rolling through downtown Edmonton Tuesday, but passengers are not allowed yet.
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, moves to prevent cities from instating own public health measures
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. At midnight on Tuesday, limits on social gatherings and large venue capacity, school and public masking requirements, and Alberta's mandatory work-from-home order expired.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
Live updates: Russia being banned from U.S. airspace
U.S. President Joe Biden plans two announce that the U.S. is banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the Ukraine invasion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
-
'Our whole life is now in a hole': Northern Ont. family loses home to landslide
A family from the Township of Evanturel, a small northern Ontario community near the Quebec border, says it has lost everything after a terrifying landslide this past weekend.
London
-
Oxford St. shut down from Elizabeth to Gammage to repair downed hydro lines
The Wednesday commute may have gotten more challenging as Oxford Street will be closed in both directions between Elizabeth Street and Gammage Street following a single vehicle crash.
-
Gordie Howe bridge prompts calls to buy Canadian
Union leaders, opposition MPs and advocates for Canada's steel producers say they are concerned that a portion of a $5.7-billion international bridge project between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., could be built using raw materials produced outside North America.
-
Russia targets urban areas as Biden vows Putin will 'pay'
Ukraine's leader decried Russia's escalation of attacks on crowded cities as a blatant terror campaign, while U.S. President Joe Biden warned that if the Russian leader didn't 'pay a price' for the invasion, the aggression wouldn't stop with one country.
Winnipeg
-
Fire breaks out at Transcona-area school undergoing renovations: WFPS
Winnipeg crews spent part of Tuesday night battling a fire that broke out at a Transcona-area school that was under renovation.
-
Biden vows to halt Russian aggression, fight inflation
Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
-
Winnipeg's Ukrainian community collecting tactical gear, medical supplies for civilians defending against Russia
The organizer of a volunteer effort to collect tactical gear, medical supplies and other goods for Ukraine felt helpless and had to do something to support people in her home country defend themselves against Russia’s invasion.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City proposes another summer of on-street patios open until 2 a.m.
The weather may be cold and snowy now, but the City of Ottawa is already looking ahead to patio season.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | An Ottawa therapist's 5 tips to help families talk about war in Ukraine
A longtime Ottawa therapist has a few suggestions for families wondering how to speak to children about the war in Ukraine.
-
Federal departments get go-ahead to bring more employees back to the office
Federal government departments are being given the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office after nearly two years of working from home.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP charge 3 people after finding fake ID, credit cards
Three people face multiple charges after two fraud investigations near Maidstone, Sask., according to RCMP.
-
Refs wanted: COVID-19 and verbal, emotional 'abuse' take toll on Sask. hockey leagues
The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has seen a 31 per cent drop in referees — to 185 from 270 — this season compared to two years ago.
-
Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman sues after husband dies of undiagnosed flesh-eating disease
A woman from Lake Country, B.C., filed a civil lawsuit against four doctors and a health authority after her husband, the father of her young son, died of flesh-eating disease.
-
Two men in B.C. 'weighed the risks,' now head to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion
Two men – one Ukrainian, one Canadian – are preparing to travel from British Columbia to Ukraine to help fight off invading Russian forces.
-
Former Chilliwack, B.C., couple caring for war refugees in Ukraine
A couple formerly from Chilliwack, B.C., is on the ground in Ukraine, working to help people displaced by the Russian invasion.
Regina
-
Evraz Place name change not connected to Russian invasion of Ukraine: REAL
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is planning to announce a new name for Evraz Place.
-
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping, but Sask. not in the clear yet: researchers
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping in four of Saskatchewan’s cities.
-
City of Regina bracing for another major snow event
The City of Regina has 50 pieces of snow clearing equipment prepared to roll out during a storm expected at the end of this week.
Vancouver Island
-
'I just think it's worth the risk': B.C. man quits job as he prepares to fight for Ukraine
A line cook from Powell River, B.C., quit his job and is putting his life on hold to fight Russian troops in war-torn Ukraine.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported on Vancouver Island: Health Ministry
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported across B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health Tuesday.
-
Troubled Langford highrise set to reopen under new name
A beleaguered highrise apartment building in Langford, B.C., that was plagued by structural deficiencies has been renamed and is expected to reopen to renters starting in May.