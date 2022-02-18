Stormy weather: Thousands without power, many schools closed across the Maritimes

Tens of thousands of people are without power and many schools are closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick as a storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.

Strong winds have caused a number of power outages across the region.

Nova Scotia Power was reporting 326 active outages affecting 29,416 customers across the province as of 11:40 a.m. Friday.

In New Brunswick, 4,172 NB Power customers were without power as of 11:40 a.m.

Only 27 Maritime Electric customers were in the dark as of 11:40 a.m. Friday.

The weather and power outages have forced a number of schools to close. Classes are cancelled in the Strait and Cape Breton-Victoria Regional centres for education. There are a handful of other school closures in Nova Scotia, while some schools are dismissing students early due to the ongoing power outages.

In New Brunswick, all schools are closed in the Anglophone East and Anglophone North school districts. There are some closures and early dismissals in the other school districts as well.

Prince Edward Island schools are not reporting any closures at this time.

I’m a little mesmerized by this tower crane spinning 360 on South Street. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/jshecKQZOe — Jesse Thomas (@JesseThomasCTV) February 18, 2022

WARNINGS IN EFFECT

Environment Canada has issued flash freeze, rainfall and wind warnings for all of Nova Scotia.

Most of New Brunswick is under flash freeze and rainfall warnings, while a snowfall warning has been issued for Campbellton and Restigouche counties. Freezing rain warnings are in effect in the Miramichi and Mount Carleton areas.

Flash freeze warnings are in effect across Prince Edward Island. Kings and Queens counties are also under wind warnings while a rainfall warning has been issued for Prince County.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.