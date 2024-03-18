ATLANTIC
    • Strike averted at NSCC, classes continue Monday

    The NSCC Marconi campus is seen in Sydney, N.S., on April 5, 2018. The NSCC Marconi campus is seen in Sydney, N.S., on April 5, 2018.
    A strike that was set to begin Monday at Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) has been averted.

    The college said in a news release Sunday evening it reached a tentative collective agreement with the Atlantic Academic Union (AAU).

    The union has said it represents 1,081 faculty and professional support staff at NSCC.

    The AAU will recommend its members accept the agreement and will schedule a ratification vote this week, according to the Sunday release.

    Details on the agreement will be available after the vote.

    The union previously said it was seeking improved workloads, fair hiring, and protection of bargaining unit work, among other things.

    “We worked hard to understand our different perspectives while pushing to ensure the most equitable offer that would also acknowledge the economic realities of our members. These are new agreements that set us on a positive path,” said Susan Thompson Graham, AAU’s lead negotiator, in the release.

    “These agreements are opportunities to strengthen the learning environment for students and employees today and in the future,” added NSCC president Don Bureaux. “I am grateful for the patience and understanding of employees, students and partners throughout the collective bargaining process.”

    Classes, courses and student services at NSCC campuses will continue as usual Monday.

