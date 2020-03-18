HALIFAX -- Thousands of university students across the Maritimes are being asked to move out of their residences by the end of this week.

University of New Brunswick

The University of New Brunswick has asked all students living in residence to move out if they are able, by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The directive comes after confirmation that two of the province’s presumptive cases of COVID-19 are individuals connected to UNB’s Fredericton campus.

UNB says that only individuals who are unable to leave residences for specific reasons will remain on campuses, including international students who are unable to leave or those who are experiencing illness.

St. Thomas University

Also in Fredericton, St. Thomas University is asking students to return home from residences, if possible. Residences and food services will remain open for those students who cannot go home, including international students.

St. Thomas University is also asking any student exhibiting symptoms to avoid travel and take steps to self-isolate, including contacting the Residence Life Office.

Dalhousie University & University of King's College

In Halifax, Dalhousie University and the University of King’s College are asking students living in residence who are able to move out to do so as soon as possible and no later than Sunday.

Those who are able to move out by Sunday will receive a pro-rated refund of their room and meal plan deposited to their student account.

Dalhousie residences will remain open for those who are unable to leave for reasons such as international travel or personal circumstances. Dining halls will also remain open and are taking additional measures to ensure cleanliness.

Saint Mary's University

Saint Mary’s University is advising students to make every effort to return home, wherever possible. Students must email residence.housing@smu.ca of their plans to leave and check out of residence. A pro-rated refund for residence and meal plan fees will be provided to students who check out of residence.

Residences and residence-related services such as the dining hall remain available for those students who are unable to return home at this time.

Mount Saint Vincent University

Mount Saint Vincent University will be closing residences as of noon on Saturday. Students who are able to move out before then are encouraged to do so. They will receive a pro-rated refund for room and meal plan fees.

Students who cannot return home due to extenuating circumstances, such as international travel restrictions or exceptional personal circumstances, will be able to stay and should be in touch with Residence Life as soon as possible. Students who stay in residence may need to be relocated.

Acadia University

Acadia University closed to the general public on Tuesday, with exceptions in place for those transporting students, delivering goods and approved contractors. Students have been encouraged to make their way home as soon as they can arrange.

Residences will remain open until April 19 -- as scheduled -- for students who need to stay on campus. Students who remain on campus will continue to have access to modified and limited services.

Cape Breton University

The Cape Breton University campus is closed to the general public/external community, but remains open for CBU students, faculty and staff.

Cape Breton University residence buildings continue to remain open, however, the university is encouraging any students who have the ability to return to do so. Students who return home will be able to do so without financial penalty and are asked to please contact Doug Connors, director of housing, food and ancillary services.

For students who are unable to return home, essential services will continue to be offered. At this time, Harris Hall dining is limited to students with a five or seven-day meal plan only. Guest privileges in residence continue to be suspended until further notice.

St. Francis Xavier University

St. Francis Xavier University has been closed to the public since Sunday, with an exception in place for parents picking up students. Residences will remain open until April 5, but all students who are able to return home are encouraged to do so.

St. Francis Xavier University students who are not able to return home are able to stay in residence, and encouraged to practise social-distancing. The university reserves the right to move students to another residence in effort to preserve student safety, and 10 additional cleaning staff have been hired to increase the frequency of disinfection procedures around campus.

Mount Allison University

Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. is also encouraging all students to move out of residence by Sunday. The University is closing to the general public on Wednesday, but visitors who are picking up students from residence will be permitted on campus.

University of Prince Edward Island

Residences at the University of Prince Edward Island will remain open. The campus remains open, but has moved to essential services delivery at this time.

Holland College

Holland College in Charlottetown, P.E.I., also has residences remaining open at this time. Students living in residences who would like to return home are encouraged to do so, but the residences will remain open.