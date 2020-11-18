HALIFAX -- Two men are facing stunting charges after police clocked them driving at least 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on two separate incidents.

On Tuesday around 7 a.m., Halifax Regional Police observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, driving from the Dunbrack Exit onto Highway 102.

Police say they clocked the driver, a 31-year-old man from Halifax, driving 137 km/h in a 70 km/h speed zone.

On Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m., officers with the Halifax Regional Police observed another vehicle travelling at high-speeds on Highway 111 near Main Street in Dartmouth.

According to police, the vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old man from Dartmouth, was clocked driving 76 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Both men were charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, which carries a fine of $2,422.50.

Their licenses have also been suspended for one week, and both of the vehicles they were driving were seized and towed.