    • Summerside police seek information after suspicious fire destroyed multiple pieces of heavy machinery

    A Summerside Police Services cruiser. (Source: Summerside Police Services/Facebook) A Summerside Police Services cruiser. (Source: Summerside Police Services/Facebook)
    Summerside Police Services is seeking information from the public in connection with a suspicious fire that happened in Summerside, P.E.I., over the weekend.

    Police received a report of an explosion and fire at a construction site on Water Street East just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

    Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, but not before it destroyed multiple pieces of heavy machinery.

    Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Summerside Police Services at 902-432-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

