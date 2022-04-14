Supreme Court of Canada rejects Nova Scotia's appeal of lower court disabilities case

OTTAWA -

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the Nova Scotia government's appeal of a lower court decision that found people with disabilities who had sought improved services and housing in the community faced discrimination.

As is customary, the court did not give reasons for the decision announced Thursday.

A ruling last October by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal said the province's failure to offer "meaningful" access to housing care for people with disabilities amounted to a violation of their basic rights.

A day after that ruling, Premier Tim Houston said his government heard the court's message and he pledged to work with the disabilities community.

Houston also added that he didn't believe citizens should have to take the government to court to make it "do the right thing."

However, the province announced in December that it would appeal the ruling, saying it raised several questions, including the impact on social programs.

The original case was launched by the Disability Rights Coalition of Nova Scotia.

The group's lawyer, Claire McNeil, has previously argued the mistreatment of people with disabilities included unnecessary institutionalization, lengthy wait times, and forced removal to remote areas of the province far from family and friends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.