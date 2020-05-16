HALIFAX -- Customers at a dollar store in Bedford, N.S., may have been exposed to COVID-19

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority advised of potential exposure at a Dollarama location at 85 Damascus Road from April 29-14.

Symptoms anticipated

Public Health is directly contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19. While most people have been contacted, public health notes there could be contacts it is not aware of.

Public Health says anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates and location may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 28, 2020 – adding people should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Checking for symptoms

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Residents experiencing two or more COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to call 811 for assessment and self-isolate until they receive 811 advice on next steps. NSHA also advises those seeking help to not directly enter a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

Meanwhile, up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.