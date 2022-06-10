Suspicious fire destroys historic New Brunswick lighthouse, RCMP investigating

The RCMP in New Brunswick is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a lighthouse in Cape Tormentine.

Sackville RCMP and members with the Bayfield Fire Department responded to a fire at the historic lighthouse off Highway 960 near Vista Dive around 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the lighthouse had been loaded onto a large trailer and was ready to be moved to another location. The lighthouse and trailer were both destroyed by the fire.

The RCMP says the province's fire marshal was consulted, but did not attend the scene.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and police are investigating the cause.

Anyone with information about the fire, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area Thursday morning, is asked to contact the Sackville RCMP at 506-364-5023 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated.