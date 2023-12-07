Suspicious Halloween candy found in Moncton deemed safe: RCMP

The Codiac Regional RCMP says candy found in a child’s trick-or-treat bag this Halloween has been deemed safe.

Police received a report of suspicious candy in the Evergreen region of Moncton on Oct. 31.

At the time, police said parents had located two small, misshapen “candies” in wax paper that did not appear to be commercially produced.

In an interview with CTV News on Nov. 1, the parent who found the suspicious candies, Jennifer Mack, said she believed the item to be some sort of illegal drug.

“I can’t see what else it could be to be honest,” said Mack. “The texture, the look of it.”

The “candies” were not ingested and were seized by police.

In a Thursday news release, police now say a sample of the “candy” was sent for testing.

“Results from the lab revealed that the item contained only benign elements, and was mainly sucrose (sugar),” reads the release.

