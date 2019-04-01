

Hundreds of people are rallying to defend well-known Cape Breton weather personality Frankie MacDonald after a DJ made some harsh comments on social media.

On Monday, the Sydney-area DJ who made those comment apologized.

The man many know as Gary Boudreau says he's seen better days.

“I started crying,” he said. “I couldn't believe that that was actually me that made comments like that. That's honestly not how I feel.”

He's referring to posts he made on Facebook about MacDonald, among them: “That's the face of our island. It needs to stop,” and “Legit, someone murder me if I ever … represent Cape Breton like this.”

The typically easy-going Frankie MacDonald did not respond in kind.

“He has nothing better to do,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald says he was leaving a hockey game Sunday night when he checked social media and saw Boudreau's comments.

“I ignored them,” he said. “I ignore all negative comments.”

Social media had plenty of those Monday as hundreds of people came to MacDonald's defence.

Another Sydney-area DJ who used to employ Boudreau says he's been contacted by people thinking he -- or his business -- had something to do with the comments.

“You read it, and you're like, ‘No, he's not. He's not really saying this,’” said Blaise Hollohan. “I had to read it four or five times to really get a feeling for it, to believe that he actually came across Facebook and said it.”

As it turns out, MacDonald and Boudreau know each other. Both remember meeting at some of the DJ's shows.

“I have an alcohol problem,” Boudreau said. “And I'm going to be doing what I can this week, as soon as possible, to get the help I need for that.”

But Boudreau says he's not making any excuses. All he can do for now is ask forgiveness.

“Frankie's probably going to see this,” Boudreau said. “So, Frankie, I am honestly and truly sorry man. I didn't mean any of that. You’re a great guy and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

MacDonald accepted Boudreau’s apology and says there are no hard feelings.

“He's a great guy,” he said. “I met him before. He got his picture taken with me in 2013.”

People who know MacDonald are not surprised to hear that.

In the wake of all this, a night of support has been organized for MacDonald at a downtown Sydney bar where he's been known to hang out.

Boudreau says, while he doesn't think it would be wise to show up, he thinks it's a great idea.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.