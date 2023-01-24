Sydney residents find dozens of trapped, dead pigeons in vacant building

WARNING: Some readers may find this content disturbing.

Some residents in Sydney, N.S., are searching for a solution after discovering dozens of trapped and dead pigeons inside a vacant building.

On Welton Street in Sydney, a former gas station was once a busy spot, however it's been vacant for years and now people are stopping for a different reason.

“His buddy told us about it. So, we came over here and seen some alive and a lot dead,” said Deanna Hawkins, who lives in Sydney.

Inside the vacant building are dozens of trapped and dead pigeons. The floor is also littered with feces.

Hawkins says she just recently discovered the birds, but adds she's unclear how long the building has been left in such a disturbing state.

“I felt really bad for the ones that were still alive and can't get out and then I felt it was a health hazard,” she said.

The vacant building sits between a Dairy Queen and Tim Horton’s on one of Sydney's busiest streets.

On Tuesday afternoon, birds could be seen flying in and out of the building.

“It's a lot of dead birds. It's kind of nasty when you think about it. It's a sin,” said another Sydney resident.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says the owner has been made aware of the situation and has been advised to clean it up.

The city says it's up to the individual owner to take care of the matter and for now, it says there's not much it can do.

Meanwhile, Hawkins says she's been contacting whoever she can for help.

“We tried Hope [for Wildlife], but she needs the owner of the building. We also tried an animal rescue place, but they only deal with birds that are alive,” said Hawkins.

Pigeon droppings cover the front of the building and pollute the ground around it.

According to the Government of Canada website, pigeon droppings may pose a health hazard to the general public. Pigeons have been associated with a variety of diseases.

“You would think the owners would look after the building or tear it down or something,” she said.