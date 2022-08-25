Taking stock of rapid test access with fall COVID-19 surge on the radar

As Canada’s top doctor encourages people to “stock up” on rapid tests ahead of an expected autumn COVID-19 surge, community access to the kits differs across the Maritimes.

Dr. Theresa Tam says Canadians should approach the new season with a check of indoor ventilation systems, along with a supply of good-fitting masks and rapid test kits.

Nova Scotians can pick up a rapid test kit at designated public libraries, MLA offices, public health mobile units, and Access Nova Scotia locations. Feed Nova Scotia clients also have access to kits through the organization.

In Prince Edward Island, community rapid test kit distribution is happening at Access PEI locations.

In New Brunswick, rapid test kit distribution from public health to the community is through an approved time and place for pick up, and only to symptomatic individuals.

In a written statement, New Brunswick’s Department of Health says it’s “appropriately managing the provincial inventory for the foreseeable future,” adding there was an “adequate” supply. The province didn’t give a number for how many kits were in inventory.

The province says its decision to prioritize kits for symptomatic individuals is also based on evidence of the test’s effectiveness. New Brunswick’s Department of Health says there are no immediate plans to change its COVID-19 testing policies.

About 1.2 million rapid tests were distributed in New Brunswick between June 1 and July 31, according to numbers from public health. Of that total, 11.5 per cent were distributed to the community. The rest were directed to priority groups — including health-care workers — and other employer programs.

“Moving into the fall, we may need to see that expanded so there is more availability for asymptomatic testing,” says Dr. Mark MacMillan, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society.

“Especially if you have an exposure, or for example if you’ve recently travelled outside of the country or outside of the province. These are all things we’ll have to make decisions upon going forward.”

“The tests don’t last forever. There is an expiry date, so that’s something that should be kept in mind.”

Earlier this month, Health Canada issued a warning about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.