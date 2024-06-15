Tantallon, N.S., teen concludes cross-Canada clothing drive in Halifax

A clothing drive led by a Tantallon, N.S., teen in honour of his late father, completed its eighth-straight year of gathering donations from across Canada to improve the lives of men in the Halifax area.

The Matthew Gordon Annual Clothing Drive ended at the Halifax Intermodal Terminal on Friday just before Father’s Day, said a release from The Salvation Army.

In 2017, Ken Gordon was checking cargo on his truck when he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 103 in Nova Scotia.

To honour his memory, his 10-year-old son Matthew decided to collect clothing for The Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope in Halifax, a place that the release said had always made his father feel safe and supported when seeking help during his struggles with alcoholism.

“It’s important to keep my dad’s memory alive and it’s good to help people,” said Gordon.

“The Salvation Army thanks Matthew for his determination and hard work collecting clothing and funds for those who need it most,” shared Major Jennifer Hale, The Salvation Army Centre of Hope’s associate executive director and director of spiritual care, in the release.

“We are pleased to work in partnership with CN to make this clothing donation drive possible; it is an incredible act of kindness.”

According to the release, earlier this spring, Canadian National (CN) supported Matthew’s new efforts to raise funds dedicated to further helping men experiencing homelessness in the Halifax area via the Ken Gordon Society.

“Every year, my colleagues and I look forward to helping Matthew honour his father’s legacy by providing this necessary support for men to transform their lives. We're truly inspired by Matthew's leadership, his commitment to community, and his determination to enhance the well-being of those around him,” said Keith Reardon, CN’s Senior Vice-President of Interline and Network Development in the release.

To learn more about Matthew’s efforts, visit the Ken Gordon Society Facebook page.

