Harley Estey, with his tall build and size 15 feet, is being remember as a "gentle giant" by those who knew him.

Loved ones say he was someone people could rely on. He loved his younger sisters, Tim Hortons, and had many plans for the future.

Estey was one of the two young people killed Sunday when the vehicle they were in went off a rural road near Boiestown, N.B., and struck a tree.

Fourteen-year-old Aurora Storey also died in the crash. An 18-year-old was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

"His mom says, 'he was my son, my best friend, and my hero,'" words entrusted to Estey’s uncle, Rick Bruce, to say, from the 17-year-old's mother.

"He was always willing to help people out."

Bruce, who’s also a pastor, was Estey's GED instructor too.

"He wanted to get his Grade 12, he wanted to move forward with life," Bruce said. "Harley, he was like that. He always liked to do things, he liked to set goals, he liked to move forward with things. He had desires and plans and wishes."

The loss has shaken several communities along the Miramichi River.

"The loss of our youth and our future is never something we want to see," Upper Miramichi Mayor Doug Munn wrote on Facebook. "They say time heals all but I don’t think it will or does. As Miramichiers, we will move forward, be strong and support all of those affected."

As small communities go, Munn says everyone really does know everyone in the Boiestown-area. And Estey’s family says that support is going a long way.

"We have our moments when we cry, moments when we laugh, moments when we’re silent," Bruce said. "We’re doing as well as we can right now … we’re finding great support and help from our community and from our family and friends."

The communities are organization a joint benefit for the families. It’s being planned for Aug. 17. Funeral arrangements are still being made.

Some more words entrusted with Estey's uncle to share:

"To my not-so-little-Har: you are a very rare, kind, old soul that will never be forgotten. You are our pride and joy."