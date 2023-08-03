Teenagers missing from Cape Breton travel group believed to be in Halifax

Police say two teenagers from India who went missing from a group travelling in Cape Breton are now in Halifax.

It’s believed 14-year-old Rakshit Bodla and 15-year-old Yash Kumar left the Simon Hotel in Sydney sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday. They did not show up when their travel group was scheduled to leave.

Police say the boys do not have any connections in the area.

In a Thursday update, Cape Breton Regional Police said the boys “traveled by their own means” to Halifax. They were reportedly last seen going into the Halifax Shopping Centre just before noon Wednesday.

Anyone who sees the boys, or has information on their whereabouts, is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020, Cape Breton Regional Police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers.

