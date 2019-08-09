

Ten people, including a family of seven, have been displaced by fire at a home on New Brunswick’s Kingsclear First Nation.

The fire on Church Street was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

No one was seriously injured, but one man was sent to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. A pregnant woman and a child were also sent to hospital as a precaution.

The two-storey duplex was badly damaged in the fire.

The residents include an expectant couple with five children ranging in age from two to 10, who lived in one side of the duplex. A woman, her son, and an adult male lived in the other side.

The Kingsclear Band Council is providing emergency lodging and Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency purchases, such as clothing and food, for all 10 residents.