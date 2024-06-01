ATLANTIC
    • The 50+ Friendship Games now underway around Greater Saint John

    About 150 people are participating in the 50+ Friendship Games, which began with a parade and flag raising at Saint John City Hall on Saturday. (Nick Moore/CTV) About 150 people are participating in the 50+ Friendship Games, which began with a parade and flag raising at Saint John City Hall on Saturday. (Nick Moore/CTV)
    It’s more comradery than competition at the 50+ Friendship Games, now underway around Greater Saint John.

    The 31st edition of the event began Saturday with a parade and flag raising at Saint John City Hall.

    “We need to stick together and do the things we can do,” says participant Cecile Dechamps. “Keep moving, that’s what keeps us strong.”

    The week-long schedule includes competition in the categories of sports and social activities.

    “Some of the seniors we have can’t do physical participation anymore, in terms of sport, but they can play cards, and bingo, and very social games,” says event organizer Don LeBlanc. “It’s a way to get out and be participating with a larger group.”

    “We spinoff from our various local senior groups, so that’s another advantage. It’s a re-meeting of old friends.”

    About 170 people are participating in this year’s competition, which includes shuffleboard, 45’s, crib, darts, swimming, bowling, pickleball, horseshoes, crokinole, and golf.

    “Golf disc is new,” says event organizer Carol Field. “We filled 20 spots in a matter of seconds.”

    The games will close on June 8 with an awards banquet and dance, at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 69 in Saint John.

