HALIFAX -- A Maritime barbershop chorus isn't letting the global COVID-19 pandemic sour their notes as they mark an important milestone this year.

The Cape Breton Chordsmen have been singing together since the early 1970s. Decades later, many members say they never imagined they'd be marking the groups 50th anniversary.

"This spring is the 50th anniversary of the origins of the Cape Breton group," said Gerald Farrell, the society president for the Cape Breton Chordsmen.

The Cape Breton Chordsmen are part of the Barbershop Harmony Society – the world's largest men's singing organization.

Members of the Cape Breton group are unable to gather and celebrate the milestone in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think we're all just aching for that brotherhood, in-person together and singing, and ringing the chords in the same room," said Hal Higgins, the director for the Cape Breton Chordsmen.

In order to celebrate the special milestone, members of the singing group gathered in a video Zoom call Monday night. More than 100 participants joined the online celebration, including friends from other barbershop groups across Atlantic Canada and New England.

Doug Schofield has been singing barbershop for 53 years now.

"The music attracted me there. The people I've met and the friendships I've made kept me there," said Schofield.

Schofield was among many who participated in Monday's Zoom call celebration from his home in Truro, N.S.

"We will get to see one another face-to-face and renew friendships, hopefully, and just, pep everybody up a little bit," he said.

Along with celebrating their important milestone, barbershop members say Zoom has been a lifesaver in keeping groups like theirs from being silenced during the global pandemic, when restrictions are forcing people to stay apart.

"Zoom has really saved our society and saved our group, because otherwise, what would we do?" asked Higgins.

The Cape Breton Chordsmens plan to continue their shows after the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us. The group in Cape Breton hope to host the entire Maritime Barbershoppers community in Sydney next spring if public health restrictions allow.