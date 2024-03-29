The latest prices at the pumps across the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
Nova Scotia
The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area decreased by 4.1 cents. The new minimum price is 166.3 cents per litre.
Cape Breton drivers are now paying a minimum price of 168.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
The price of diesel decreased by 4.8 cents. The new minimum price is 185.3 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 187.2 cents per litre.
Prince Edward Island
The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. decreased by 4.6 cents overnight. The minimum price is now 165.7 cents per litre.
Diesel prices decreased by 4.6 cents per litre, bringing the new minimum price to 187.3 cents per litre.
New Brunswick
The price of regular self-serve gasoline for drivers in New Brunswick decreased by 1.9 cents overnight. The new maximum price is 171.7 cents per litre.
The price of diesel decreased by 3.3 cents per litre. The maximum price is now 186.8 cents per litre.
