'There's so many beautiful, crafty things here': Saint John hosts third annual sea glass festival

An annual celebration of sea glass is celebrating its third year in Saint John this weekend.

The Saint John Sea Glass Festival has continued to grow each year. The two day event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and features sea glass craft vendors, live entertainment and activities.

“We have beautiful beaches here in Saint John,” says festival founder Karla Rodriguez Moran. “It’s a celebration of the areas we have and the treasures that we have from the sea.”

Hundreds of people came through the Market Square Atrium in just the first few hours of the opening day of the festival.

“It's my first time coming to the festival,” says Saint John resident Brooke Pilmer. “I absolutely love it so far and there's so many beautiful, crafty things here. I'm just on a lunch break but I've already had to stop, and I'm probably going to be a little bit late back to work.”

“The work is beautiful,” Christine Campbell tells CTV Atlantic. “There is so much work and time and effort people put into making these creations. I'm glad they have a good turnout today.”

A vendor booth features a wide range of creations at the Saint John Sea Glass Festival.

A cruise ship that was docked at the Saint John port brought in extra foot traffic to the festival, which has over 40 unique vendors. The vendors offer a wide variety of items, such as sea glass crafts and jewelry.

This is vendor Jennifer Coulombe’s second year at the festival. The sea glass artist says she only set up for one day last year and is excited to experience the full event this time around.

“I love the beach and of course when you see little bits of glass on the beach you have to pick it up,” says Coulombe. “I love to do it, it keeps me busy, and I love getting out and seeing old people and meeting new vendors.”

Festival founder Karla Rodriguez Moran and Puerto Rican vendor Lorna Rojas smile for a photo at the 3rd annual Saint John Sea Glass Festival on Aug. 30, 2024.

The festival also had some international representation. Lorna Rojas travelled all the way from Puerto Rico for the two days. She brought pieces of sea glass from her home country to compare it to pieces found in the Maritimes.

Rojas learned about the festival through social media. Now that’s she has seen it in person, she says she plans on making it a yearly trip.

“I love Saint John already,” says Rojas. “I think I can see myself coming every year for this, and probably try to see if we can expand this to Puerto Rico and the United States.”

Rodriguez Moran is set on growing this festival in the years ahead.

“My goal is to have next year like 100 vendors if possible,” says Rodriguez Moran. “If people from the United States or Puerto Rico or from Spain or wherever they want to come to the festival, they are welcome to participate.”

Those within the sea glass community urge anyone who is inspired by the festival to do some beach combing of their own, to pick up a piece of garbage or two while searching the shores. They say that small act will help keep the beaches clean and make sea glass hunting an enjoyable experience for all.

