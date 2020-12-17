HALIFAX -- A third person has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County.

Colton James Cook, 26, was reported missing from Brooklyn, N.S., on Sept. 27. Later that day, police found partial remains near his burned truck in Yarmouth, N.S.

Two days later, police found Cook’s identifiable remains near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in South Ohio, N.S.

Keith Arthur Siscoe, 35, of Yarmouth County was arrested Wednesday in Lunenburg County. He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Siscoe appeared via teleconference Wednesday evening and was held in custody. He was set to appear Thursday morning in Shelburne provincial court.

Police first charged two people in connection with Cook’s death in October. Robert Charles Rogers, 57, and Wayne Richard Crawford, 36, both of Yarmouth County, have each been charged with second-degree murder and interfering with human remains.

On Monday, police said they were looking for the drivers of two vehicles -- a grey Ford Ranger truck and a small silver sedan -- that were seen in the South Ohio area on Sept. 26. Police called the drivers “persons of interest” in the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the RCMP’s Southwest Nova Scotia Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.