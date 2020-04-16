SYDNEY, N.S. -- A man from Wagmatcook First Nation is facing numerous charges in connection with a child-luring investigation.

RCMP say after someone came forward with a complaint, an investigation was launched earlier this month, they were able to identify three victims and searched a home in Baddeck on April 11.

As a result, 32 year-old Kadnii Johnson has been charged with child luring.

Johnson worked as a teacher's aid at the P-12 school in the First Nations community.

The CEO of Wagmatcook also confirmed by email Thursday that Johnson cleared all criminal background checks when he was hired in 2018.

Nova Scotia RCMP have laid eight criminal charges, including three counts of distribution of obscene material, three counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a young person, and three counts of luring a child.

The board of education terminated Johnson's employment this week.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says there's a potential for other victims living in the community.

"We are reaching out to anyone who feels they could be a victim," Clarke said. "If they just have questions and want to talk to an investigator, or anyone who thinks someone could be a victim, we would encourage them to come to us and have a conversation and steer them in the right direction."

The genders and ages of the youths are not being released by the RCMP. Johnson was released on a number of strict conditions and is scheduled to appear at Wagmatcook Provincial Court on July 14.