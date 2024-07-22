'This is a big issue': N.S. MLA calls for change, saying crime and lack of community safety is on the rise

A spike in crime has a Nova Scotia MLA speaking out for a change in her constituency.

Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin has been the MLA for Cumberland North since 2017. She’s calling on multiple levels of government to find ways to curb what she says is a growing trend.

“I’ve been hearing from more and more people over the last number of months with their concerns about the increase in crime activity in our communities and also with what would appear to be a lack of consequences and repercussions from the criminal activity,” said Smith-McCrossin in an interview with CTV News Atlantic on Monday.

The MLA held two public meetings last week, one in Amherst and one in Pugwash. She says more than 100 people attended in total.

The most common concerns shared in the meetings included theft, break and enters, and people feeling unsafe in their community.

“We have emails and calls pretty much every day and when we have an opportunity to go and meet with community groups, we hear from every community group that they’re unsafe in their own downtown,” said Stephen Ellis, Nova Scotia Conservative MP for Cumberland-Colchester. “That can’t continue to happen.”

In an email to CTV News Atlantic, Smith-McCrossin provided a list of some of the main issues, which include:

long delays and backlogs in the court system

people feeling unsafe

business owners upset with ongoing theft

lack of resources for those struggling with addictions

The mayor of Amherst points to increased financial pressures as one of the problems.

“I think one of the things that we’ve discussed as a mayor group in the Atlantic provinces is to support the idea of a basic income guarantee to try to take some of the financial pressures off and then you would hope that people would feel that they can manage financially, and they won’t have to resort to shoplifting and break and enter,” said Kogon.

Kogon says, although there’s no question that crime is up, the number of arrests being made by the Amherst Police Department is also on the rise.

“The Crown has become overwhelmed. The judicial system is somewhat overwhelmed. They’re short of judges, prisons are too,” explained Kogon. “One of the problems here is that people are being released for crimes that are less dangerous because the break-ins are for financial gain.”

As far as tackling the issues, Smith-McCrossin said some of the ideas brought up by those who attended the meetings include:

report a crime if you see one, even if it’s to Crime Stoppers

reduce backlog in the courts

change the culture of “catch and release”

community, private sector and government must work together to ensure those with mental illness or addictions receive the health care as they need it, as soon as possible

start a neighbourhood watch in your community

increase policing in rural Nova Scotia to 24-hours a day where it isn’t already

Smith-McCrossin also says the province needs to increase the number of judges and Crown prosecutors in the court system.

She adds this isn’t only a problem in our region, but country-wide.

“This is a big issue. This is not just happening here in our area. I am just an MLA that likes to try to address problems when we see them and work with our community,” she said.

“So we’re seeing this actually across the country. I had people contact me over the weekend letting me know that this is happening in their communities and somewhere in Alberta, Saskatchewan and throughout all the country.”

