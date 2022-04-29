'This is the beginning of the future': Saint John welcomes return of cruise ships
For the first time in more than 900 days, a cruise ship has docked in the Saint John Harbour.
The arrival of the Seven Seas Navigator on Thursday night marks the anticipated start of this year’s cruise season - and the return of an industry that the pandemic has kept grounded.
"The best way I could describe today would be euphoria," says Andrew Dixon, chief operating officer for the Port of Saint John.
"To see that ship sail in and berth, and know that this is the beginning of the future where we’re getting back to cruise – yeah, it’s fantastic."
The cruise season in Saint John includes 70 scheduled visits between now and early November.
Saint John mayor, Donna Reardon, says she feels confident and comfortable with cruise passengers arriving in the city.
"When I think about it, I’m going to walk down there and I’m going to see those cruise ships and experience that excitement and dynamic energy that they bring," says Reardon.
"I’m not going to show a passport, I’m not going to show anything about my vaccines - but every visitor that comes here has jumped through a lot of hoops to get to my sidewalk."
Cruise ship employees and passengers have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter Canada, and passengers have to take a pre-embarkation COVID-19 test.
The captain of the Seven Seas Navigator says there is one case of the virus on board that involves a crew member, who we are told is asymptomatic and isolating.
However, he stresses that the pandemic precautions in place are very strict because they know how it can impact business.
"All of our crew as soon as they step outside of their cabin they need to wear the masks, then also we are doing daily measuring of the temperature, every time you go off and on the ship," says captain, Lukša Kristović.
"Still the crew and organization on board is much, much strict and higher than what we have on any country shoreside."
The Seven Seas Navigator has a passenger capacity of 490.
The first large cruise ship to arrive in Saint John will be on June 8 with the inaugural call of the Oasis of the Seas, which has a passenger capacity of 5,400.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy rolls into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Economy surged ahead in February, fuelling expectations of another interest rate hike
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
B.C. man faces deportation for alleged naked dance on sacred Bali volcano
A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked on a sacred volcano in violation of the country's laws.
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the UN leader was visiting the capital.
Toronto
-
'I was forced to be silent': Toronto condo owner told to remove Ukrainian flag from window
A Toronto condo owner says she was told to remove a Ukrainian flag from her apartment window by the property management company that oversees operations at the building.
-
Blind senior gets wish to see Maple Leafs play with help of special glasses
A 78-year-old avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan from Nova Scotia is getting the opportunity to see his favourite team play in person tonight thanks to a charity that grants unfulfilled wishes to seniors.
-
Gas prices at $2 per litre 'the new normal' in GTA this summer, analyst says
Greater Toronto Area gas prices are set to go up another two cents per litre tomorrow and at least one industry analyst says that he expects $2 per litre to be “the new normal” for drivers this summer.
Calgary
-
'Diversity is genocide': Racist posters found in north Calgary
Calgary police are investigating racist posters found in the community of Thorncliffe on Friday.
-
Calgary firefighters extinguish blaze on SAIT campus
At least a hundred people were forced out of a building on the SAIT campus on Friday because of a fire.
-
Alberta's mountain snowpack above average this season: Province
To track the amount of snow that falls in Alberta's mountain parks, the province monitors real-time electronic data along with physically measuring the depth and weight to calculate its water equivalence.
Montreal
-
Montreal cop under investigation after pushing homeless man into concrete on video
A Montreal police officer will be answering to the force's 'integrity' department after being caught on video violently pushing an unarmed homeless man face-first into a concrete block in Chinatown.
-
Census shows that Quebec has country's third-largest trans and non-binary population
Quebec has the third-largest population of transgender and non-binary people in Canada, according to most recent census, though the proportion of the population is lowest among the provinces.
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Edmonton
-
NDP pitches Alberta car insurance freeze but the UCP isn't buying the idea
Alberta's Opposition offered a suggestion to help Albertans save money on their car insurance Friday, proposing the government freeze premiums for a year.
-
Alta. cougar attack survivor shares rescue story in debut STARS podcast series
The harrowing story of getting an Alberta biologist who had been attacked by a cougar to hospital, as well as similar missions by STARS Air Ambulance teams, are the meat of a new podcast produced by the organization.
-
Edmonton just scored $6.7M from Ottawa. These are the 27 projects getting the green light
Alberta's capital will soon have new tennis courts, better outdoor hockey rinks and new patio spaces in Ice District – as part of 27 projects aimed at improving community spaces.
Northern Ontario
-
Place des Arts officially opens in Sudbury
From a dream to finally being able to open its doors, the Place des Arts -- northern Ontario’s first and sole multidisciplinary arts and culture centre -- is ready to welcome the public in downtown Sudbury in the new Larch Street facility.
-
Food safety concerns stops efforts to feed the Sudbury homeless
A Sudbury charitable organization that has been providing hot meals to the homeless for the past year and a half has been shut down by Public Health Sudbury and Districts.
-
Highway 69 reopened after vehicle fire
There were some tense moments on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on Friday afternoon after a vehicle burst into flames.
London
-
Firefighters battle blaze in St. Thomas, Ont. Friday
Firefighters in St. Thomas responded to a house fire in the city's north end late Friday morning.
-
LHSC dealing with two COVID outbreaks
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 69 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
$182,000 in undeclared US cash seized at Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized a large amount of undeclared cash at the Ambassador Bridge.
Winnipeg
-
Oncoming storm could push Manitoba to 2009 flood levels: province
An oncoming storm expected to hit Manitoba throughout the weekend could push floodwaters to 2009 levels, the province says.
-
Non-confidence vote on Grand Chief Arlen Dumas postponed, AMC says
A non-confidence vote on Grand Chief Arlen Dumas has been postponed until after a workplace investigation can be completed.
-
Investigation into CN train derailment in Manitoba finds repair error played a role
An investigation into a 2019 train derailment that caused a large crude oil spill in western Manitoba has found the tracks failed because of a repair error nearly two months prior.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy rolls into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
-
Fire damages 13 unit residential building in Ottawa's east end
Firefighters responded to 911 calls at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday reporting a fire in a four-storey building on Ogilvie Road, between Palmerston Drive and Cadboro Road.
Saskatoon
-
Three people arrested, charged for drug trafficking in stolen vehicle, Saskatoon police say
Three people have been arrested for drug trafficking after Saskatoon Police Service intervened during a traffic stop on Thursday.
-
'Brian's a hero': Saskatoon runner rescues man struggling in river
A Saskatoon man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a person from the South Saskatchewan River Wednesday afternoon.
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'
The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
Vancouver
-
Jail time for B.C. man in bust that uncovered enough drugs to fatally dose a sold-out Canucks crowd 4 times
A man convicted in what British Columbia Mounties called their detachment's largest-ever seizure of drugs, weapons and cash will serve more than a decade behind bars.
-
Vancouver police release photos of suspect in string of indecent acts at Langara College
Vancouver police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of exposing his genitals in public at Langara College on three recent occasions.
-
Hot and dry: What the Farmer’s Almanac is saying about B.C.'s summer forecast
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, much of the country is in for a "sizzling summer," with "very warm, dry" conditions expected for parts of B.C.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 modelling projects long plateau: physician town hall
Saskatchewan COVID-19 modelling projects a long plateau in infection and hospitalizations due to increased mixing, according to slides from the Saskatchewan Health Authority physician town hall on Thursday night.
-
'It's chaos': Overdose prevention organizations highlight continued need for government funding
Saskatchewan's two overdose prevention sites are continuing their calls for funding from the provincial government as the number of people using them increases.
-
Inquest into death of Samwel Uko scheduled to begin in May
An inquest into the death of Samwel Uko will begin at the end of May.
Vancouver Island
-
Man rescued from fire at downtown Victoria apartment building
One man was rescued from a high-rise balcony after a fire broke out in a downtown Victoria apartment Friday morning.
-
Victoria police say 'Freedom Convoy' protests at B.C. legislature cost $385K in overtime
Victoria police say the 'Freedom Convoy' protests at the B.C. legislature cost the province more than $385,000 in officer overtime.
-
New staff member saves Victoria daycare from losing spaces, but struggles remain
A Victoria daycare has bought itself time through a last-minute hire, after nearly being forced to tell two dozen families their children would no longer have a child-care spot. The non-profit group says its position highlights a greater problem in our work force.