'This movie gets into your bones': N.L. actor writes, directs and stars in psychological thriller 'The Righteous'

Newfoundland actor Mark O'Brien is wearing all the hats in his latest movie, which is set to release this week.

The award-winning actor and filmmaker continues to work on countless projects, many alongside Hollywood heavyweights.

However, O’Brien says his latest film might be his proudest.

He wrote, directed, and starred in “The Righteous,” a black and white psychological thriller.

“It was a lot of work, but it was the greatest thrill of my entire life,” said O’Brien. “When I was making this movie, I was never happier.”

He says the film is about a burdened ex-priest who feels the wrath of a vengeful god after a mysterious stranger visits him.

“So, obviously it’s a sweet little rom-com,” he said.

It’s not set in any specific time or place, but was filmed in Newfoundland and Labrador for many reasons.

“I wanted the feeling of Atlantic Canada and Newfoundland, which is a textural feeling that you have when you have growing up in a place,” he said.

“We know what it feels like here in the Atlantic, of a certain type of weather and the way, you know, it kind of gets into your bones. This movie gets into your bones.”

“The Righteous” hits select theatres in the Maritimes this Friday.

O’Brien says the premieres ahead of the release have been a good opportunity to see how his work is received by the audience.

“I hope every single person gets something different from it,” he said.