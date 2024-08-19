'It's really special': Tribute honours veterans, first responders in Nova Scotia

A motorcycle ride and a high-flying performance honoured veterans and first responders in Nova Scotia over the weekend.

The seventh annual Highway of Heroes Nova Scotia Tribute Ride kicked off Saturday following a performance by the Canadian Armed Forces SkyHawks Parachute Team at 12 Wing Shearwater.

"It's to honour our fallen military, police, fire, EMS. It's also to say thank you to current serving [members] and the veterans that are here," said Highway of Heroes Tribute founder and veteran George Anthis.

The ride has grown significantly since it first began, and the addition of a performance by the SkyHawks made it even more meaningful for many.

"This is my first year with the SkyHawks, but today was pretty special because we have all the veterans here, and as we were going up in the plane we could see all their motorcycles parked in the parking lot, and we could see everyone who has served before standing here watching in the crowd," said PO Kate Gouthro with the Naval Tactical Group.

"It's a little different than a regular air show, but was really special."

Gouthro said she grew up in Halifax and spent five years working at the Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic.

"Which is just across the street from here, so it's very special for me to come and jump in front of all of my family and friends after all this time,” she said.

The SkyHawks is made up of members from the army, navy, and air force. Saturday's show paid special tribute to a fallen Nova Scotia soldier.

"We flew [the clearance diver flag] today to honour Craig Blake, who was the first clearance diver killed in Afghanistan. He was working as an explosive ordnance disposal technician at the time defusing roadside bombs, essentially. He was from Halifax. He worked for the unit here and it was really an honour to honour him today with that flag," said Capt. Aaron Fenney, who is also the SkyHawks team captain. "I always enjoy jumping whenever we can jump for any audience, and particularly for a military audience for an occasion like this it's really special."

People came from all over to take part in the tribute ride.

"This is our first time at this event and it's kind of amazing, the turnout," said attendee Paul Fowler.

It was also inspiring to some children in attendance.

"I really like the parachutes, so I wanted to come here because I might do this when I'm older because I just think it's a really cool idea, and some of my family worked in the navy so I kind of want to do it," said Angus Young.



