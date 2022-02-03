Three charged in Cape Breton drug investigation

Three people are facing charges following a Cape Breton Regional Police investigation into drug trafficking.

Police say street crime officers executed search warrants at homes on Shore Road and Nicholas Street in Florence, N.S. Wednesday — seizing oxycodone, codeine, cash, and a firearm.

They arrested 41-year-old Tanya LeeAnn Young, 53-year-old Todd Christopher White, and another man who police did not name.

White and Young are scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court Thursday to face the following charges:

possession for the purpose of trafficking in oxycodone

possession of codeine

possession of property obtained by crime

unsafe storage of a firearm and ammunition

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a restricted firearm

unauthorized possession of a weapon

White is also charged with trafficking cocaine and breach of previous court-ordered release conditions.

The man who was not named by police was released from custody and must appear in Sydney provincial court at a later date. Police say he is facing charges connected to proceeds of crime under the Revenue Act.