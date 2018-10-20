

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ANTIGONISH, N.S. -- Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that claimed three lives in Nova Scotia's Antigonish County.

RCMP say the three-vehicle crash occurred late Saturday afternoon on Highway 104 in the community of Dagger Woods.

Two women, aged 67 and 36, who had been in the same car, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of an SUV were taken to hospital in Antigonish, where a 60-year-old woman later died.

The other occupant is being treated for injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators say one of the two people in the third vehicle, a pickup truck, was treated in hospital for minor injuries.